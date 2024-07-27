x
Can Trivikram deliver a pan-Indian Film?

Published on July 27, 2024 by

Can Trivikram deliver a pan-Indian Film?

Trivikram

Trivikram is known for his sensible writing and healthy entertainment. His dialogues have a lot of depth and emotional touch. He can present massive action in his own style but all his films appealed to Telugu audience only. Trivikram has the capability to handle big stars but he never made a pan-Indian film which happens to be the current trend. All our top Tollywood actors are in search for films that will appeal to the wider sections of audience and they are on a hunt for the directors who can direct pan-Indian films. Trivikram’s stories are much native and are filled with emotions, fun and romance and they are tipped with the needed amount of action.

Also Read : Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film on Cards

There are reports that he is working on a big project that will have a pan-Indian appeal. Allu Arjun is in talks to play the lead role, according to the speculations. Trivikram is said to be taking a lot of time to work on the script and complete the pre-production work of the film. The biggest question is if Trivikram can handle a pan-Indian project with ease. He is quite experienced as a director and he can handle the technicians well. We have to wait for some more time to see what Trivikram has for the pan-Indian audience.

