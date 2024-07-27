x
Andhra Pradesh Scores Big: Rs 50,475 Cr Allocated by Centre, Says Union Minister

Published on July 27, 2024

Andhra Pradesh Scores Big: Rs 50,475 Cr Allocated by Centre, Says Union Minister

In his visit to Vijayawada, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Murugan, dropped a bombshell on Saturday. Addressing the media, he revealed that the Central government has earmarked a whopping Rs 50,475 Cr for Andhra Pradesh which is 4% of the Union budget!

“Post-bifurcation, AP needed a helping hand, and that’s exactly what NDA is offering,” Murugan stated. He didn’t shy away from highlighting the bromance between Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi, calling it “a blessing for AP’s people.”

According to Murugan, with Modi’s support and CBN’s leadership is set AP into an era of “drastic economic growth.” Here’s the breakdown:

  • Rs 15,000 Cr for AP’s reconstruction in 2024-25
  • Extra funds for the Polavaram project and Vizag-Chennai Industrial corridor
  • Nirmala Sitharaman’s promise of special funds for Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and North coastal Andhra and if you add it all up, and you’ve got a jumbo package of Rs 50,475 Cr headed AP’s way!

Murugan also emphasized that seaports, fisheries, and aquaculture AP’s economic lifelines are getting top priority in this budget.

Also Read :Jagan Cries ‘Save Democracy’ While Others Praise New Government

When he was quizzed about YS Jagan’s bid for Leader of Opposition status, Murugan flat-out said the rules don’t allow it, and Jagan’s court approach is useless.

Looks like AP’s political and economic landscape is in for some interesting times ahead.

-Sanyogita

