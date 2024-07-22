Jagan Cries ‘Save Democracy’ While Others Praise New Government

Spread the love

In a stunning turn of events, Andhra Pradesh voters sent a clear message to YSRCP chief YS Jagan, giving his party only 11 out of 175 assembly seats. Since taking office, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has hit the ground running, focusing on rebuilding the state capital and pushing for development – areas that reportedly suffered under Jagan’s previous administration.

Meanwhile, Jagan isn’t going quietly. He and his party members staged a protest against alleged attacks on YSRCP supporters. Things got heated when Jagan was blocked at the assembly gates, leading him to shout about saving democracy and restoring law and order. He accused the police of manhandling protesters and tearing up their placards, claiming they were acting as government agents rather than protectors of democracy.

Also Read : Jagan to hold protest in Delhi on July 24

Taking his grievances to the top, Jagan met with Governor Abdul Nazeer, demanding a central government investigation into what he calls “atrocities” happening in the state.

The timing of these protests has raised eyebrows. Many Andhra Pradesh residents seem pleased with the new government’s performance so far. Cabinet ministers are busy rolling out welfare schemes, launching development projects, and even exploring AI initiatives for the state.

Critics argue that Jagan’s outcry is a case of sour grapes. They claim his vision for Andhra Pradesh never extended beyond handing out freebies, contrasting sharply with the current administration’s focus on economic growth.

-Sanyogita