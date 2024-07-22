x
AP Assembly session begins, Governor for overall development of AP

AP Assembly session begins, Governor for overall development of AP

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session started on Monday. Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer addressed the members of the two houses in the morning. The houses were adjourned after the Governor’s address.

Earlier, speaking to the members, the Governor said that the people of the state wanted change and development in the state. He wanted the members to work for fulfilment of the aspirations of the people. He said that people have overwhelmingly opted for the NDA government in the state. They have defeated the YSR Congress, which was in power for the last five years, he said.

He said that the state had lost heavily due to bifurcation. Several institutions were not distributed between the two Telugu states even after ten years of bifurcation. In the meanwhile, the state also lost heavily due to the misrule of the previous government for five years. He said that it was the responsibility of every member of this house to ensure that the state’s development is put on the track.

Also Read : Modi Govt’s big message on Special Category Status

He said that every sector was damaged in the last five years of the YSR Congress government. People did not like that rule and have opted for the NDA government in the state, he said. He wanted the members to know the aspirations of the people and work to fulfil them.

He said that people of Andhra Pradesh have to rebuild the state in the next five years. They have lost heavily in the bifurcation and subsequent change of government between 2019 and 2024, he said. The Governor emphasized the need to work together to rebuild the state.

He said that the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 worked hard to bring new investments to the state. The government also started the work on building a new capital for the state, he said. He further added that several works were initiated during those days. However, they were all withdrawn by the successive governments.

Investors have run away from the state in the last five years. There was a negative campaign run against the state government in the last five years. Investors are now fearing the same situation after five years, if they come to Andhra Pradesh now. This feeling has to be removed from the minds of the people and investors are to be brought back to the state, the Governor said.

After five years, the works have started in Amaravati and it will be completed in the next five years, the Governor said. He further asserted that this government is committed to complete Polavaram Project and Ramayapatnam port. He sought the cooperation of all the members in developing the state in the next five years, the Governor said.

