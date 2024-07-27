x
Jagan is spreading false news about AP, says Kesineni

July 27, 2024

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Saturday alleged that former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading false news about Andhra Pradesh. He took strong exception to Jagan Mohan Reddy holding a protest in Delhi. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had misled the national leaders.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had alleged that 36 YSR Congress leaders were killed in Andhra Pradesh. He said the government had asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to give the names. But Jagan Mohan Reddy remained silent and did not give any name, he said. He further added that Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha had asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to give the names. She had promised to conduct an inquiry into the allegation. He wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy did not give the names, he asked.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was misleading the nation with a false campaign. As the media in Andhra Pradesh is aware of the facts, Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Delhi to grab the attention of the national media, he said. He also accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading some national leaders with false information.

The Vijayawada MP further said that air connectivity would be increased in the days to come. The new terminal at Gannavaram airport would be ready by next year, the MP said. He said that more flight services would be operated from Gannavaram airport from next year. The Gannavaram airport would be connected to several national and international cities, he said.

Sivanath further said that Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted the proposal to construct a flyover from Government hospital to Nidamanuru on Eluru Road. The work would be started shortly, he said.

The MP also said that the Central government had agreed for an outer ring road to Vijayawada. The western bypass of the road would be ready in the next five months, he said. The roads in Amaravati would be connected to the western bypass, he said. It would take just 15 minutes for anyone to reach Amaravati from Vijayawada if the western bypass road is ready, he said.

The MP also said that the Central government had accepted the proposal for development of Vijayawada railway station. More facilities would be added to the Vijayawada railway station, he said. The railway station would be developed keeping in view the requirements for the next 50 years, he said.

