Jagan cries foul of Naidu’s white papers

Published on July 26, 2024 by

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday cried foul of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s white papers being presented in the assembly. He said that Naidu is an expert in telling lies to the people. His lies are supported by the yellow media, he said.

Jagan interacted with the media persons at his camp office in Tadepalli on the day. He said that Naidu had told the people during the Assembly elections that the YSR Congress government borrowed Rs 14 lakh crore. However, in the Governor’s address to the State Assembly, the borrowings were brought down to Rs 10 lakh crore, he said. The actual borrowings were only Rs 6 lakh crore, he said. This was the reason why the chief minister is not ready to table the 2024-25 budget, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu was spreading lies to the people with all false reports in the white papers. He called the white papers as wrong papers. He said that the YSR Congress government followed the liquor policy of the previous TDP government. Out of the 20 beverages in the state, 14 were permitted by Chandrababu Naidu.

Also Read : AP CM Presents White Paper on Andhra Pradesh’s Finances
Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the liquor brands were also permitted by Chandrababu Naidu government between 2017 and 2019. President Medal, Blue Delex liquor brands were permitted by Naidu on November 22, 2017. Governor Reserve, and four more brands were permitted on October 26, 2018. High Voltage, British Empire Super Strong Beer, British Empire Ultra Brand Beer were permitted on June 7, 2017, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said that the number of liquor shops were brought down and the belt shops were closed, he said. He further added that the timings of the liquor shops were also reduced and fixed at 11 AM to 9 PM.

He also took strong exception to Chandrababu Naidu’s comments on Polavaram Project. He said that Naidu did not build the copper dams. There were two gaps each for the upper copper dam and lower copper dam. The spillway was also not completed, he said and added that the diaphragm wall was constructed without completing these works. As these works were not completed, the floods have caused damage to the diaphragm wall, he said.

