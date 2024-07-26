x
Rakesh Master death topic comes up in AP Assembly

Published on July 26, 2024 by

Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

Late choreographer Rakesh Master’s death topic came up in Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Saturday. The unlikely topic of Rakesh Master’s death sprang up in Assembly, during the discussion on Excise Policy in the house.

Explaining about the mismanagement and corruption of YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s Government in manufacturing and sale of liquor, AP Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra remembered Rakesh Master.

“Spurious liquor was sold during YS Jagan’s tenure, taking a severe toll on public health. In fact a popular dance master Rakesh Master died after drinking Boom Boom beer,” said Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra.

Also Read : ‘No Digital Payments, Only Cash’ – YS Jagan’s mantra for corruption in liquor sales

“Rakesh Master even made a video before his death. He has clearly stated in the video that he is feeling uneasy and got a different feeling after drinking Boom Boom beer. He also rued that as he has no other option had to drink Boom Boom beer. Sadly, he lost his life after two days. Rakesh Master video even went viral,” explained Kollu Ravindra in the Assembly.

While the discussion on liquor in AP appears to be not ending anytime soon, it finally gave recognition to controversial but talented Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master, whose life was cut short due to unfortunate circumstances.

Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click

Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

