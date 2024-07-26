AP CM Presents White Paper on Andhra Pradesh’s Finances

On Friday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu released a white paper on the state’s finances in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. He strongly criticized YS Jagan’s administration, accusing it of mismanagement and wasteful spending, citing examples like the Vizag Rishikonda palace.

Despite acknowledging the state’s empty coffers, Chandra babu Naidu promised to develop Andhra Pradesh using his experience and ideas. He committed to fostering economic growth and developing the capital region, Amaravati, to rival Hyderabad. Chandra babu Naidu also aligned his vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vikasit Bharat’, aiming for substantial development by 2047.

According to AP CM, Andhra Pradesh’s debt rose from Rs 3.75 lakh crore on March 31, 2019, to Rs 9.74 lakh crore by June 12, 2024. He highlighted that capital spending had decreased by 60 percent in the last five years compared to 2014-19. chandra babu Naidu also pointed out that crucial departments like Transport, Roads & Buildings, and Water Resources were severely underfunded, hampering developmental work.

Addressing the poor condition of roads in Andhra Pradesh, chandra babu Naidu suggested implementing viability gap funding for state highways, similar to national highways. This would involve toll gates on state roads, but only for cars and heavy vehicles. He assured that bikes, bullock carts, and other small vehicles would be exempt from tolls, and called for innovative ideas to boost state revenue.

Chandra babu Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh’s ranking in GSDP and CAGR had fallen from 3rd in 2014-19 to 6th in 2019-24.

The AP Chief Minister pledged to allocate every rupee towards public welfare and promised to present a comprehensive budget within the next two months.

Chandra babu Naidu also claimed that the neglect of Amaravati had resulted in a potential wealth loss of Rs 2 lakh crore and 7 lakh jobs. Regarding the Polavaram project, he stated that mismanagement of funds had cost the state Rs 52,900 crore.

With this white paper, chandra babu Naidu aims to set the stage for his administration’s financial plans and development strategies for Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita