Lawrence making his Tollywood Comeback

Lawrence is multi-talented and he started his career as a choreographer. He soon tested his luck as an actor and went on to become a successful director. After the debacle of Rebel, Lawrence shifted his complete focus on Tamil films. All his Tamil films got dubbed in Telugu and some of them made huge money. Kanchana is a successful franchise on which Lawrence has been relying on. He is all set to make his Tollywood comeback soon as an actor.

Exclusive: Suriya in Lawrence’s Next

He signed his straight Telugu film after years. Kishore Reddy who made his directorial debut with Sharwanand’s Sreekaram will direct this film. Rajesh Danda will produce this film on Hasya Movies banner. An official announcement will be made on this project very soon.