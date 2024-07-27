CM Revanth Reddy offers Kodangal MLA seat and Deputy CM post to Owaisi

In a lighter moment, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy offered his Kodangal MLA seat and Deputy CM post to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, generating smiles on MLAs faces in the Assembly on Saturday.

CM Revanth Reddy made these comments, while discussion was continuing on the subject of extension of Metro Rail to Old City.

“It is my responsibility that Metro Rail to Old City is completed with in four years. My friend has given 10 years to his old friend (meaning KCR). I ask him to give just 4 years to me. It is my responsibility that Hyderabad Metro Rail is extended up to Chandrayangutta. I will ask for votes in Chandrayangutta only after completing Metro Rail. I will ensure that our Congress candidate, who is a BC, wins for Chandrayangutta, and seek even Akbaruddin’s support,” said Revanth Reddy assuring AIMIM leader.

One point which caught everyone’s attention was, Chandrayangutta is represented by Akbaruddin Owaisi. Someone in the House pointed out, ‘what will happen to Owaisi, if Congress candidate wins from Chandrayangutta?’

For that Revanth Reddy replied, “There is no problem for my friend Akbaruddin Owaisi. I will sacrifice my Kodangal seat for Akbaruddin Owaisi if he contests on Congress B Form. I myself will file his nomination papers and ensure his thumping victory. Not just that, I will make him sit beside me and make him Deputy CM.”

This lighter moment between AIMIM’s Owaisi and CM Revanth Reddy, made MLAs present in the house burst into laughter.

Dnr