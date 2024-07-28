Mechanic Rocky First Gear: Strikes A Chord

Vishwak Sen who has been doing some distinctive movies is presently working for Mechanic Rocky. The film directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments will be released on October 31st on Diwali. Meanwhile, the film’s First Gear dropped.

The First Gear serves as an engaging introduction to the film’s primary characters and there seems to be a love triangle between Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Shraddha Srinath.

Vishwak Sen, portraying Mechanic Rocky, exudes a commanding presence with his rugged look and unyielding intensity. Meenakshi Chaudhary dazzles in her traditional attire, while Shraddha Srinath brings a modern, sophisticated flair to her role. The major highlight in the glimpse is the humorous exchange between Vishwak and Shraddha in the car, which provides the most entertaining moment.

The cinematography by Manojh Katasani is notable, and Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating background score adds to the film’s energy. With its top-notch production design, The First Gear strikes a chord, offering both excitement and action.