Switch to: తెలుగు
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Home > Movie News

Mechanic Rocky First Gear: Strikes A Chord

Published on July 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Mechanic Rocky First Gear: Strikes A Chord

Vishwak Sen who has been doing some distinctive movies is presently working for Mechanic Rocky. The film directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi and produced by Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments will be released on October 31st on Diwali. Meanwhile, the film’s First Gear dropped.

The First Gear serves as an engaging introduction to the film’s primary characters and there seems to be a love triangle between Vishwak Sen, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Shraddha Srinath.

Vishwak Sen, portraying Mechanic Rocky, exudes a commanding presence with his rugged look and unyielding intensity. Meenakshi Chaudhary dazzles in her traditional attire, while Shraddha Srinath brings a modern, sophisticated flair to her role. The major highlight in the glimpse is the humorous exchange between Vishwak and Shraddha in the car, which provides the most entertaining moment.

The cinematography by Manojh Katasani is notable, and Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating background score adds to the film’s energy. With its top-notch production design, The First Gear strikes a chord, offering both excitement and action.

