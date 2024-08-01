Shivam Bhaje Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.25/5

Omkhar’s brother Ashwin Babu is picking up concept oriented films. His last film Hidimba was an interesting attempt but it failed to make money at the box-office. His next film is Shivam Bhaje and it is said to be an action drama. The trailer looked promising and is based on the concept of Xenotransplantation and the film is said to be a medical thriller. Shivam Bhaje released today all over and here is the film’s review:

Story:

China and Pakistan target India and plan a series of attacks in the country. The operation is named ‘Laama’. During this time, three young employees of a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad will get killed. Chandrasekhar (Ashwin Babu) is a youngster who works as a recovery agent for those who are not regular of paying EMIs. In an unexpected incident, he loses his eyesight and he gets a donor at the right time so that he gets back his lost sight. But here comes the twist. Chandrasekhar faces weird incidents of hearing sounds and he gets chased by haunted dreams. He consults the doctor and comes to know about a shocking incident. The rest of Shivam Bhaje is all about Operation Laama and how it is related to his eyesight and the series of murders. The film also narrates about the role of Lord Shiva.

Analysis:

Shivam Bhaje has a unique concept and it is quite impressive. But the concept alone cannot do wonders. Shivam Bhaje discusses the concept of Xenotransplantation and Telugu audiences haven’t seen a film on this concept. But the narration in Shivam Bhaje plays spoilsport. The film fails to be thrilling and gripping. The film starts with the plans of China, Pakistan and it is followed by a series of murders. Then comes Lord Shiva hinting that Shivam Bhaje has a devotional touch. The introduction of the hero raises curiosity among the audience. There are no twists in the first half and it ends on a pale note. All the episodes lack interest.

After the eye surgery of Chandrasekhar, the film has to pick up and happen at a fast pace. The first half of Shivam Bhaje is dragged till the interval to unfold the real plot of the film. The twist of Xenotransplantation unfolds on an interesting note. The second half of the film starts about the concept of Xenotransplantation. The villain’s plot in the film is quite weak and the lead actor has no clarity about the real target. The director should have worked more on the emotions of Chandrasekhar along with the detailed investigation of Xenotransplantation. The dots are not connected well in the second half of Shivam Bhaje. The climax part is shot on a lavish note bringing a devotional touch with a high voltage action stunt.

Performances:

Ashwin Babu and his body language suits action films well. He got a scope to perform in high voltage action stunts in the film. He excelled in the climax portions of the film. The lead actress Digangana Suryavanshi did her part well and her role was placed well into the story of the film. Arbaz Khan’s screen presence was good. Hyper Adhi’s role is entertaining at times. Murali Sharma, Thanikella Bharani and Brahmaji did their parts well.

The background score by Vikas is impressive. Some of the scenes are well elevated because of the background score. The social media memes and the double meaning dialogues did not work in Shivam Bhaje. Though the concept of the film is quite interesting, films like Shivam Bhaje need a great engaging narrative along with grandeur throughout. This is missing in Shivam Bhaje.

