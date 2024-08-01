x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Shivam Bhaje Movie Review

Published on August 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States

Shivam Bhaje Movie Review

Shivam Bhaje Movie Review

Shivam Bhaje Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.25/5

Omkhar’s brother Ashwin Babu is picking up concept oriented films. His last film Hidimba was an interesting attempt but it failed to make money at the box-office. His next film is Shivam Bhaje and it is said to be an action drama. The trailer looked promising and is based on the concept of Xenotransplantation and the film is said to be a medical thriller. Shivam Bhaje released today all over and here is the film’s review:

Story:

China and Pakistan target India and plan a series of attacks in the country. The operation is named ‘Laama’. During this time, three young employees of a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad will get killed. Chandrasekhar (Ashwin Babu) is a youngster who works as a recovery agent for those who are not regular of paying EMIs. In an unexpected incident, he loses his eyesight and he gets a donor at the right time so that he gets back his lost sight. But here comes the twist. Chandrasekhar faces weird incidents of hearing sounds and he gets chased by haunted dreams. He consults the doctor and comes to know about a shocking incident. The rest of Shivam Bhaje is all about Operation Laama and how it is related to his eyesight and the series of murders. The film also narrates about the role of Lord Shiva.

Analysis:

Shivam Bhaje has a unique concept and it is quite impressive. But the concept alone cannot do wonders. Shivam Bhaje discusses the concept of Xenotransplantation and Telugu audiences haven’t seen a film on this concept. But the narration in Shivam Bhaje plays spoilsport. The film fails to be thrilling and gripping. The film starts with the plans of China, Pakistan and it is followed by a series of murders. Then comes Lord Shiva hinting that Shivam Bhaje has a devotional touch. The introduction of the hero raises curiosity among the audience. There are no twists in the first half and it ends on a pale note. All the episodes lack interest.

Also Read : All eyes on August Biggies
After the eye surgery of Chandrasekhar, the film has to pick up and happen at a fast pace. The first half of Shivam Bhaje is dragged till the interval to unfold the real plot of the film. The twist of Xenotransplantation unfolds on an interesting note. The second half of the film starts about the concept of Xenotransplantation. The villain’s plot in the film is quite weak and the lead actor has no clarity about the real target. The director should have worked more on the emotions of Chandrasekhar along with the detailed investigation of Xenotransplantation. The dots are not connected well in the second half of Shivam Bhaje. The climax part is shot on a lavish note bringing a devotional touch with a high voltage action stunt.

Performances:

Ashwin Babu and his body language suits action films well. He got a scope to perform in high voltage action stunts in the film. He excelled in the climax portions of the film. The lead actress Digangana Suryavanshi did her part well and her role was placed well into the story of the film. Arbaz Khan’s screen presence was good. Hyper Adhi’s role is entertaining at times. Murali Sharma, Thanikella Bharani and Brahmaji did their parts well.

The background score by Vikas is impressive. Some of the scenes are well elevated because of the background score. The social media memes and the double meaning dialogues did not work in Shivam Bhaje. Though the concept of the film is quite interesting, films like Shivam Bhaje need a great engaging narrative along with grandeur throughout. This is missing in Shivam Bhaje.

Telugu360 Rating 2.25/5

Next YSR Congress govt ignored irrigation projects, says Naidu Previous Young India Skill University, the ambitious project of Revanth Reddy
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced

Latest

image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States

Most Read

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree