All eyes on August Biggies

Published on August 1, 2024 by ratnasri

All eyes on August Biggies

August Telugu movies release

July has been a disastrous month for Telugu cinema. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD that released in June saved Telugu cinema to an extent. There were no notable releases and all the releases failed badly. Most of the theatres and single screens remained shut for the month due to the lack of audience. August would have an interesting set of films to be released. Three biggies: Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram are hitting the screens in the month of August and all eyes are focused on the film. Ravi Teja delivered a series of flops and Harish Shankar got a long break. The duo is working for Mr Bachchan. The film is carrying good expectations and it is releasing on August 15th.

Ram and Puri Jagannadh are teaming up for Double iSmart and the film too is carrying good expectations. The film will clash with Mr Bachchan during the Independence Day weekend. Nani will be testing his luck with an action entertainer titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is gearing up for August 29th release. Vivek Athreya is the director and DVV Danayya is the producer of this mass entertainer. All eyes are focused on these biggies of August.

Buddy, Tiragabadara Saami, Committee Kurrollu, Aay, 35 and Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam are the other Telugu films releasing in August.

Next Janhvi Kapoor needs a Solid Break: Is it Ulajh? Previous Pollachi calling for Venkatesh
