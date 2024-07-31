Double ISMART: Get Ready For Action-filled Trailer

Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the protagonist and antagonist respectively in director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming flick Double ISMART which will have a Pan India release on August 15th. Get ready for an action-filled feast, as the film’s trailer will be out on August 4th.

Dressed in stylish attire, Ram appears macho in the poster with a beard. The neck scarf adds style quotient. This poster exemplifies the film’s high-octane, mass appeal and fuels anticipation among fans to watch the trailer.

Double ISMART is expected to ramp up the action and drama from the original, with Ram Pothineni reprising his role and taking it to new heights. The film also features the glamorous Kavya Thapar in the leading lady role.