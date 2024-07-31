‘Shivam Bhaje’ USA Premieres Today by Varnikha Visuals

Ganga Entertainments’s prestigious maiden venture ‘Shivam Bhaje’ is set to be released in theatres worldwide on August 1st with Grand USA Premieres from Today (July 31st). Ahead of its release, the Ashwin Babu-starrer is in the news over impressive theatrical release updates.

Producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli has struck the film’s Overseas deal with Varnikha Visuals. The film will be released in key markets like the US by Varnikha Visuals.

As the release date fast approaches, ‘Shivam Bhaje’ is gaining more and more buzz. Already, the film’s Trailer has struck the right chord.

Directed by Apsar, this new-age divine suspense thriller stars Digangana Suryavanshi as the heroine opposite Ashwin Babu. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan will be seen in a highly surprising role.

