Bad time continuing for Kalvakuntla Kavita:

Published on August 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Bad time continuing for Kalvakuntla Kavita:

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita’s judicial remand has been extended up to August 13 in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, by the trial Court.

On the other hand, CBI case hearing in the same Delhi Liquor Policy Scam has been postponed. While Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) presented Kalvakuntla Kavita virtually for the case hearing at Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday, Judge postponed the case hearing to August 9.

However the reason for postponement is a request by Kavita’s advocate. BRS MLC’s advocate requested more time from Judge to go through the chargesheet filed by CBI in the case.

Kalvakuntla Kavita, the daughter of Telangana former CM KCR has been languishing in jail in the Delhi Liquor Policy case for over four months now. Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also facing the same fate.

Kavita’s bail pleas have been rejected multiple times, pointing out to a bleak future for the woman lawmaker hailing from Telangana. It is believed that BRS top leadership is leaving no stone unturned to get Kavita out of jail, but their efforts are going in vain.

Next AP CM Sets Ambitious 100-Day Plan for Industrial Growth Previous Double ISMART: Get Ready For Action-filled Trailer
