Janhvi Kapoor needs a Solid Break: Is it Ulajh?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi enjoys enough craze all over. But the actress is yet to score a solid hit in her career. She is quite selective with her films but did not get the right pick. Her next film Ulajh is hitting the screens tomorrow and the entire film revolves around Janhvi Kapoor. The actress plays a young IFS officer and most of the film is shot in London. The actress is busy promoting the film all over. Though Janhvi Kapoor is in demand and enjoying the craze, her films are falling short of expectations.

She is also making her Tollywood debut with NTR’s Devara and the film is slated for September 27th release. Janhvi Kapoor is also the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu. Her South career also depends on the results of these biggies. Janhvi Kapoor is also demanding big money and she has a bunch of Hindi films lined up. Hope she gets the needed break with Ulajh that is releasing tomorrow.