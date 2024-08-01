x
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor needs a Solid Break: Is it Ulajh?

Published on August 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Janhvi Kapoor needs a Solid Break: Is it Ulajh?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi enjoys enough craze all over. But the actress is yet to score a solid hit in her career. She is quite selective with her films but did not get the right pick. Her next film Ulajh is hitting the screens tomorrow and the entire film revolves around Janhvi Kapoor. The actress plays a young IFS officer and most of the film is shot in London. The actress is busy promoting the film all over. Though Janhvi Kapoor is in demand and enjoying the craze, her films are falling short of expectations.

She is also making her Tollywood debut with NTR’s Devara and the film is slated for September 27th release. Janhvi Kapoor is also the leading lady in Ram Charan’s upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu. Her South career also depends on the results of these biggies. Janhvi Kapoor is also demanding big money and she has a bunch of Hindi films lined up. Hope she gets the needed break with Ulajh that is releasing tomorrow.

Telangana Plans Fourth City : KTR Raises Legal Concerns
All eyes on August Biggies
