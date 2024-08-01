Pollachi calling for Venkatesh

Victory Venkatesh has been in Mumbai from the past few months and he is shooting for the second season of Rana Naidu produced by Netflix. The shoot of the project has come to an end and the veteran actor allocated dates for his upcoming Telugu film that is yet to be titled. Successful director Anil Ravipudi is the director and the first schedule took place in Hyderabad without Venkatesh. Venkatesh is now all set to join the sets and a long schedule for three weeks is planned in Pollachi. The shoot of the film resumes from August 9th in Pollachi and all the lead cast will be present in this schedule.

Some crucial episodes on Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sai Kumar and others will be shot in this schedule. ‘Sankranthi ki Vasthunnaam’ is the rumored title and it is the working title for the film for now. Bheems scores the music and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. The makers are keen to release the film for Sankranthi 2025. The shooting formalities will be completed by the end of November.