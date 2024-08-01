Young India Skill University, the ambitious project of Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy performed bhoomi puja for Young India Skill University at Meer Khan Pet, Hyderabad on Thursday. Earlier in the day he also presented the Young India Skill University Bill in the Assembly.

“Youth played a key role in Telangana movement but were completely neglected after the formation of new state. But Congress Government will put and end to that. Young India Skills University is a first and important step in that direction,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking in Assembly.

“Earlier we all knew how occupational castes like kammari (blacksmiths), kummari (potters), nayi brahmin (hairdressers), rajaka (washermen), swarnakarulu (gold smith) have earned good livelihood though they did not go to any university. But to day, even after earning multiple degrees and going to colleges and universities, youth are unable to get jobs. To address this serious issue, we are bringing up Young India Skill University,” explained CM Revanth Reddy, speaking on the occasion.

CM Revanth Reddy has been taking special care about Young India Skills University and has been personally overseeing framing of its aims, objectives, courses, recognition and official structure.

As informed by CM Revanth Reddy, Young India Skill University will offer Job oriented courses in about 17 subjects. The courses will be offered in subjects like Artificial Intelligence and Information Sciences, Graphic Design, Animation, Automotive and EVs, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Banking and Financial Services and others.

Dnr