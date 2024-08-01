x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Young India Skill University, the ambitious project of Revanth Reddy

Published on August 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Last minute tensions for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced

Young India Skill University, the ambitious project of Revanth Reddy

Young India Skill University, the ambitious project of Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy performed bhoomi puja for Young India Skill University at Meer Khan Pet, Hyderabad on Thursday. Earlier in the day he also presented the Young India Skill University Bill in the Assembly.

“Youth played a key role in Telangana movement but were completely neglected after the formation of new state. But Congress Government will put and end to that. Young India Skills University is a first and important step in that direction,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking in Assembly.

“Earlier we all knew how occupational castes like kammari (blacksmiths), kummari (potters), nayi brahmin (hairdressers), rajaka (washermen), swarnakarulu (gold smith) have earned good livelihood though they did not go to any university. But to day, even after earning multiple degrees and going to colleges and universities, youth are unable to get jobs. To address this serious issue, we are bringing up Young India Skill University,” explained CM Revanth Reddy, speaking on the occasion.

Also Read : CM Revanth Reddy gets emotional about Sabitakka’s betrayal

CM Revanth Reddy has been taking special care about Young India Skills University and has been personally overseeing framing of its aims, objectives, courses, recognition and official structure.

As informed by CM Revanth Reddy, Young India Skill University will offer Job oriented courses in about 17 subjects. The courses will be offered in subjects like Artificial Intelligence and Information Sciences, Graphic Design, Animation, Automotive and EVs, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Banking and Financial Services and others.

Dnr

Next Shivam Bhaje Movie Review Previous BRS hails SC Verdict on SC ST sub-categorization
else

TRENDING

image
Last minute tensions for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details

Latest

image
Last minute tensions for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced

Most Read

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree