x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

BRS hails SC Verdict on SC ST sub-categorization

Published on August 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Last minute tensions for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced

BRS hails SC Verdict on SC ST sub-categorization

harish rao on SC Verdict on SC ST sub-categorization

BRS welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court on the SC and ST sub-categorization. They called it the victory of the Madiga community’s struggle.

BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao, speaking at the Telangana legislative assembly, highlighted that the sub-categorization bill was the demand of BRS chief KCR in 2014. He said that KCR had presented the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate sub-categorization, accompanied by the then Deputy Chief Minister and Dalit leaders.

Harish Rao also recalled that, BRS along with Manda Krishna Madiga protested at Gandhi Bhavan against the Congress’ refusal for SC ST sub-categorization.

Also Read : Debased statement from Harish Rao in Assembly

BRS working President KTR also welcomed the verdict. He criticized other political parties for using this issue for political gain and remembered KCR’s approach for social justice rather than making it a political issue.

KTR has urged the Congress government to initiate the categorization process immediately in Telangana.

-Sanyogita

Next Young India Skill University, the ambitious project of Revanth Reddy Previous Interesting Multistarrer on Cards in Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Last minute tensions for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details

Latest

image
Last minute tensions for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
image
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced

Most Read

image
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
image
US Election 2024: Trump and Harris Locked in Tight Race Across Battleground States
image
India to Host 2036 Olympics and Paralympics ?

Related Articles

Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves Alanna Panday slays as angel Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event Karunya chowdary Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree