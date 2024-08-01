BRS hails SC Verdict on SC ST sub-categorization

BRS welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court on the SC and ST sub-categorization. They called it the victory of the Madiga community’s struggle.

BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao, speaking at the Telangana legislative assembly, highlighted that the sub-categorization bill was the demand of BRS chief KCR in 2014. He said that KCR had presented the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for immediate sub-categorization, accompanied by the then Deputy Chief Minister and Dalit leaders.

Harish Rao also recalled that, BRS along with Manda Krishna Madiga protested at Gandhi Bhavan against the Congress’ refusal for SC ST sub-categorization.

BRS working President KTR also welcomed the verdict. He criticized other political parties for using this issue for political gain and remembered KCR’s approach for social justice rather than making it a political issue.

KTR has urged the Congress government to initiate the categorization process immediately in Telangana.

-Sanyogita