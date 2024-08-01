Interesting Multistarrer on Cards in Tollywood

As per the ongoing news, an interesting multistarrer is on cards in Telugu cinema. Vijay Kanakamedala who made an impressive debut with Allari Naresh’s Naandhi will direct this multi-starrer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas will play the lead role and the film will also have Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit essaying crucial roles. This is the first time these three young actors are working together in a film. Manchu Manoj is making his comeback after a long gap with Mirai and he is the lead antagonist in this big-budget actioner. He also has been in talks for two more films for the role of the antagonist.

Impressed with the script narrated by Vijay Kanakamedala, all the three Tollywood actors have given their nod. The shoot of the film is pushed to next year due to the tight schedules of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The shoot commences next year. Nara Rohit too is making his comeback this year and he is in plans to announce many more films soon.