Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Interesting Multistarrer on Cards in Tollywood

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit Multistarrer

As per the ongoing news, an interesting multistarrer is on cards in Telugu cinema. Vijay Kanakamedala who made an impressive debut with Allari Naresh’s Naandhi will direct this multi-starrer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas will play the lead role and the film will also have Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit essaying crucial roles. This is the first time these three young actors are working together in a film. Manchu Manoj is making his comeback after a long gap with Mirai and he is the lead antagonist in this big-budget actioner. He also has been in talks for two more films for the role of the antagonist.

Also Read : Exclusive: Bellamkonda Sreenivas to play an Aghora

Impressed with the script narrated by Vijay Kanakamedala, all the three Tollywood actors have given their nod. The shoot of the film is pushed to next year due to the tight schedules of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The shoot commences next year. Nara Rohit too is making his comeback this year and he is in plans to announce many more films soon.

