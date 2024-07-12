x
Movie News

Exclusive: Bellamkonda Sreenivas to play an Aghora

Published on July 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: Bellamkonda Sreenivas to play an Aghora

Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas has lined up several interesting films. He is shooting for Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra and the film is said to be a mass entertainer. He launched his next film recently which will be directed by Koushik and Shine Screens are the producers. The shoot commenced and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will complete a long schedule for the film. He also gave his nod for a debutant Ludheer after he was impressed with the script. This untitled film is the costliest attempt in the career of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. As per the exclusive update we hear, Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be playing an Aghora in the film.

Haindava is the title considered for this film and Bellamkonda Sreenivas has been travelling with the team from the past two years. The filming of this project too will start this year. Chandu Mahesh and Sai Sashank are the producers of Haindava. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is in plans to shoot for all his current projects simultaneously.

Prasanth Varma puts two Big Projects Aside
Payyavula takes charge as finance minister
