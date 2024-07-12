Prasanth Varma puts two Big Projects Aside

Spread the love

The super success of Hanuman changed the career of Prasanth Varma. He is in huge demand and several stars are ready to work with the talented director. He announced Jai Hanuman, the sequel for Hanuman and he needs a star actor to play Lord Hanuman in the film. The scriptwork of the film is currently going on. At the same time, Prasanth Varma attempted to start Raakshas with Ranveer Singh playing the lead role. The film was shelved due to undisclosed reasons. For now, both Jai Hanuman and Raakshas are delayed.

Prasanth Varma will launch Nandamuri scion Mokshagna this year and the script is locked recently. Prasanth Varma has been in talks with Balakrishna for a film and Balayya handed over the responsibility to introduce his son to Prasanth Varma. The filming will start this year. A top production house in association with Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini will produce this project. More details will be announced in a month along with the official announcement.