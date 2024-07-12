Exclusive: Venky and Venu Udugula to Team Up

Spread the love

Venu Udugula has directed critically acclaimed films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam. His writing skills and take on social awareness are well appreciated through these films. He is said to have penned a script for Victory Venkatesh playing the lead role and the final script is getting ready. Suresh Productions will bankroll the film and the shoot will start early next year if all goes well. The film is said to be a multi-starrer and two young heroes will be seen in other lead roles apart from Venkatesh.

Venkatesh is currently shooting for Rana Naidu: Season 2 and the filming will complete by the end of this month. He will join the sets of Anil Ravipudi’s film next month and the shoot is expected to conclude by November this year. Venkatesh will take up the shoot of Venu Udugula’s film early next year. He also has Rana Naidu: Season 3 lined up for shoot next year.