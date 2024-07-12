x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes
Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes
Love Reddy Pre release Event
Love Reddy Pre release Event
Kiara Advani White Vibes Only
Kiara Advani White Vibes Only
Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree
Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree
Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black
Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black
Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez
Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez
Diana Penty Incredible Evening In Udaipur
Diana Penty Incredible Evening In Udaipur
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Orry’s Party Dump
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana’s First Container Hospital: A Lifeline for Adivasis

Published on July 12, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Six Re-releases for Prabhas
image
Upcoming biggies to promote on NBK’s Unstoppable
image
Borugadda Anil Kumar Arrested Amid Alleged Assassination Plot
image
Vishwam Success Meet
image
Adoption of Highways in America under TANA

Telangana’s First Container Hospital: A Lifeline for Adivasis

Spread the love

Minister Seethakka’s pioneering initiative brings hope to the Adivasi community of Pocharam village, nestled amidst Alligudem, Bollepalli, Bandhala, and Narsapur.

Rural Telangana has long grappled with inadequate infrastructure, particularly in healthcare and transportation. The Adivasi population, often compelled to travel 40 to 50 kilometres for medical attention, has suffered immensely, with many lives tragically lost due to inaccessible healthcare.

In response to this pressing issue, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka has spearheaded the establishment of a pre-fabricated health sub-centre, colloquially known as a container hospital. This innovative facility will provide crucial emergency medical services to the local community.

The container hospital, boasting four beds and dedicated spaces for health officials, has been ingeniously constructed at a modest cost of ₹7 lakhs in Hyderabad. This cost-effective solution has already been transported to Pocharam Village via specialised vehicles.

Minister Seethakka is slated to inaugurate this groundbreaking healthcare facility within the next few days, marking a significant milestone in rural healthcare accessibility for Telangana’s Adivasi population.

-Sanyogita

Next No takers for BRS screams Previous Exclusive: Venky and Venu Udugula to Team Up
else

TRENDING

image
Six Re-releases for Prabhas
image
Upcoming biggies to promote on NBK’s Unstoppable
image
South numbers worrying top Tollywood Stars

Latest

image
Six Re-releases for Prabhas
image
Upcoming biggies to promote on NBK’s Unstoppable
image
Borugadda Anil Kumar Arrested Amid Alleged Assassination Plot
image
Vishwam Success Meet
image
Adoption of Highways in America under TANA

Most Read

image
Borugadda Anil Kumar Arrested Amid Alleged Assassination Plot
image
Telangana Govt relieves AP cadre IAS officers; Ilambarithi is the new GHMC Commissioner
image
Konda Surekha in the soup

Related Articles

Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown Kusha Kapila’s New Look Neha Dhupia For Roadies Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes Love Reddy Pre release Event Kiara Advani White Vibes Only Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez Diana Penty Incredible Evening In Udaipur Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch Orry’s Party Dump