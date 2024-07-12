Telangana’s First Container Hospital: A Lifeline for Adivasis

Spread the love

Minister Seethakka’s pioneering initiative brings hope to the Adivasi community of Pocharam village, nestled amidst Alligudem, Bollepalli, Bandhala, and Narsapur.

Rural Telangana has long grappled with inadequate infrastructure, particularly in healthcare and transportation. The Adivasi population, often compelled to travel 40 to 50 kilometres for medical attention, has suffered immensely, with many lives tragically lost due to inaccessible healthcare.

In response to this pressing issue, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka has spearheaded the establishment of a pre-fabricated health sub-centre, colloquially known as a container hospital. This innovative facility will provide crucial emergency medical services to the local community.

The container hospital, boasting four beds and dedicated spaces for health officials, has been ingeniously constructed at a modest cost of ₹7 lakhs in Hyderabad. This cost-effective solution has already been transported to Pocharam Village via specialised vehicles.

Minister Seethakka is slated to inaugurate this groundbreaking healthcare facility within the next few days, marking a significant milestone in rural healthcare accessibility for Telangana’s Adivasi population.

-Sanyogita