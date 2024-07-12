x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

No takers for BRS screams

Published on July 12, 2024 by ratnasri

No takers for BRS screams

The defection of BRS MLAs to ruling Congress in Telangana has once again pointed out to the absolute fall of standards in politics. The shifting of loyalties by Opposition parties MLAs and MPs to ruling party has become a regular occurrence in Indian politics, highlighting how immoral and shameless politicians have become. Following the unethical trend, about seven BRS MLAs have defected to ruling Congress and the number is expected to rise.

Khairatabad MLA and former Minister Danam Nagendar was the first to shift loyalties from BRS to Congress. He even fought as Congress candidate for Secunderabad Loksabha without resigning as BRS MLA. Another BRS MLA Kadiam Srihari defected to Congress and his daughter won as Warangal MP on Congress ticket.

Later leaders like Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Kale Yadaiah, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and others joined ruling party, backstabbing BRS, which gave them the opportunity to get elected as MLAs on pink party’s B.Form.

Alarmed by the exodus of BRS MLAs to Congress, BRS chief, former CM KCR and his high-profile son, party’s working president KTR have jumped into action. Besides reaching out to their MLAs personally, BRS top brass is planning to campaign against defections in Telangana and also in Delhi.

KTR even hit out at Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, questioning “How will Gandhis’ justify the acts of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in encouraging immoral and unlawful defections, while Rahul Gandhi preaches politics of values and love?”

The objections of BRS top leaders are justified and no one can find fault in fighting against defections. But the issue here is, the same KCR and KTR have shamelessly encouraged defections while they were in power between 2014 and 2013.

BRS boss KCR had scant regard for democratic traditions and values and made a mockery of Constitutional principles and values. KCR almost killed Congress, through extreme oppressive measures misusing power and lured Opposition leaders to his fold, through immoral means. Now BRS is tasting its own medicine in the hands of Revanth Reddy.

Defections in any regime are not welcome as they make a mockery of people’s mandate. But unfortunately the past deeds of BRS in unabashedly encouraging defections, have taken the sanctity off their fight against fresh defections from BRS to ruling Congress.

DNR

