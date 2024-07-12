x
Movie News

Kannada Superstar joins Ram Charan's Next

Published on July 12, 2024

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will soon kick-start the shoot of his next film to be directed by Buchi Babu. The film is said to be a sports drama and the shoot will start post Dasara. Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar has been roped in to play an important role in this untitled film. Shiva Rajkumar has done cameos in several films and this would be his first Telugu film with a full-length role. He will play a powerful role in this sports drama. Marking his birthday, the makers made an official announcement about the same.

Ram Charan will spend two months to transform himself before he joins the sets of the film. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is on board to score the music for this sports drama. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. The film will have a pan-Indian release next year. Top director Sukumar will supervise the script of the film.

