Complete list of Winners of Filmfare Awards 2024

The prestigious Filmfare Award winners for the year 2024 have been announced and RRR, Sita Ramam dominated the awards. Rajamouli is the best director while NTR, Ram Charan shared the Best Actor Award. Mrunal Thakur bagged the Best Actress Award for her outstanding performance in Sita Ramam. Here is the complete list of awards:

BEST FILM

RRR

BEST DIRECTOR

S. S. RAJAMOULI (RRR)

BEST FILM (CRITICS’)

SITA RAMAM (HANU RAGHAVAPUDI)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

N.T.R. JR (RRR)

RAM CHARAN (RRR)

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS’)

DULQUER SALMAAN (SITA RAMAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

MRUNAL THAKUR (SITA RAMAM)

BEST ACTRESS (CRITICS’)

SAI PALLAVI (VIRATA PARVAM)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE)

RANA DAGGUBATI (BHEEMLA NAYAK)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE)

NANDITA DAS (VIRATA PARVAM)

BEST MUSIC ALBUM

M. M. KEERAVANI (RRR)

BEST LYRICS

SIRIVENNELA SITARAMA SASTRY- KAANUNNA KALYANAM (SITA RAMAM)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

KAALA BHAIRAVA- KOMURAM BHEEMUDO (RRR)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

CHINMAYI SRIPADA (OH PREMA- SITA RAMAM)

      

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY 

PREM RAKSHITH (NAATU NAATU- RRR))   

            

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN  

SABU CYRIL (RRR)