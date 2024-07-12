x
Santosh Soban’s Couple Friendly

Published on July 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Young actor Santosh Soban delivered a series of flops but he continues to sign new films. Marking his birthday today, a new film has been announced and it is titled Couple Friendly. The film marks the third collaboration of Santosh Soban and UV Creations. Ashwin Chandrasekhar is making his directorial debut with this film and Miss India Manasa Varanasi is the leading lady. The makers released the title poster of the film along with the announcement.

Couple Friendly is in the shooting stage and a bunch of new technicians are working for the film which is planned on a strict budget. A small videobyte too has been out from the team. Aditya Ravindran will score the music for Couple Friendly. Santosh Soban was last seen in Anni Manchi Sakunamule and Prem Kumar. Both these films ended up as disappointments.

