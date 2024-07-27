Debased statement from Harish Rao in Assembly

Telangana Assembly on Saturday witnessed a debased discussion between BRS senior MLA Harish Rao and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. In a below par behavior, Harish Rao called Komatireddy ‘half knowledge fellow’ making Congress Minister and his colleagues in the house angry.

Harish Rao mocked Minister Komatireddy Reddy as ‘half knowledge fellow’, when Komatireddy highlighted how former CM KCR has gone back on various promises like ‘Dalit CM’, 2bhk homes, and others.

Komatireddy mocked KCR saying, “KCR said, he will come to house and tear down Government during budget discussion. Trusting his words, I came to Assembly at 9.30 AM. But KCR is absent,” said Komatireddy Reddy.

Komatireddy made above statements, when Harish Rao questioned about Congress’ guarantees. Minister pointed out that it is ironic that BRS leaders, who are known for betrayal, are talking about guarantees.

Reacting to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s statement, Harish Rao mocked Venkat Reddy as ‘half knowledge fellow’. After Speaker Gaddam Prasad found fault with Harish Rao’s words, BRS senior leader agreed to withdraw his words.

Dnr