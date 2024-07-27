Ponnam targets Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar fired on Union Ministers from Telangana, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, saying both had failed to get a single rupee to their state, in Union Budget. Ponnam demanded resignation of both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay as they failed to get allocated funds to their own Loksabha Constituencies leave alone Telangana state.

“CM Revanth Reddy Government allotted Rs 10,000 Cr for the wholesome development of Hyderabad. How many funds did Kishan Reddy bring from Centre for the city? Though Kishan Reddy has been representing city, he has failed to get funds for the city. With what face are BJP leaders criticising Congress Government’s commitment towards Telangana development?” questioned Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar speaking at Assembly Media Point on Saturday.

Stepping up his attack on BJP Ministers further, Ponnam said, “Both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay have failed to get funds for Telangana in the Union Budget. They did not succeed in bringing funds to atleast their own Loksabha Constituencies. They should resign for Union Minister posts.”

“If Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay have Telangana DNA, then they should put pressure on Prime Minister Modi and ensure funds allocation for Telangana. Even Congress MPs and MLAs will join them, if they are committed to bring funds to Telangana,” reasoned Ponnam Prabhakar.

Ponnam Prabhakar added that Telangana Government has boycotted Niti Ayog meeting, only to highlight the stepmotherly treatment of PM Modi Govt towards Telangana. He rued that Centre has been intentionally showing vendetta towards Telangana, inspite of CM Revanth Reddy treating PM Modi in a very respectful way.

