Hyderabad’s Chocolate Revolution: Manam Makes TIME’s “World’s Greatest Places 2024”

In a sweet victory for Indian craft chocolate, Hyderabad-based Manam Chocolate has been featured in TIME Magazine’s prestigious ‘World’s Greatest Places 2024’ list. This recognition puts a spotlight on the brand’s innovative approach to showcasing Indian-grown cacao on the global stage.

Founded by Chaitanya Muppala, Manam Chocolate represents a new chapter in a family legacy of confectionery excellence. Muppala’s family owns the renowned Almond House. With Manam, Muppala aims to revolutionize the perception of Indian chocolate, challenging the dominance of Swiss and Belgian varieties.

“We have an origin story here,” Muppala told to TIME’s reporter, emphasizing the unique narrative behind Indian cacao. Manam’s commitment to this story is evident in their close collaboration with farmers and fermenters in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, ensuring a farm-to-bar experience that’s truly Indian.

The brand’s dedication to quality and innovation has not gone unnoticed. In less than a year since its inception, Manam has garnered awards from the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting and the U.K.’s Academy of Chocolate.

Customers to Manam’s chocolate factory in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills are treated to a interesting experience . The space showcases an array of beautifully packaged chocolate bars featuring unique flavors like chai biscuit and pistachio fudge. Complementing these are curry leaf shortbread biscuits, almond praline clusters, freshly baked croissants, toasted coconut macarons, and chakkarakeli banana soft serve.

The ground floor houses an airy, glass-walled atrium cafe where customers can enjoy a variety of sweet and savory offerings. At the heart of this space stands a cacao tree, symbolizing the essence of Manam’s mission.

What sets Manam apart is its commitment to transparency and connection to its sources. “Each bar has the name of the farmer on it,” Muppala proudly states. “I know which tree this cacao comes from, I know the farmer, I’ve had lunch with him.”

This recognition by TIME Magazine not only celebrates Manam’s achievements but also shines a light on the potential of Indian cacao and craft chocolate on the world stage. As Manam continues to grow and innovate, it’s clear that the future of Indian chocolate is looking brighter and sweeter than ever.

