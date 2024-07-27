x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
View all stories
Home > Politics

Hyderabad’s Chocolate Revolution: Manam Makes TIME’s “World’s Greatest Places 2024”

Published on July 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Hyderabad’s Chocolate Revolution: Manam Makes TIME’s “World’s Greatest Places 2024”

Manam Chocolate

In a sweet victory for Indian craft chocolate, Hyderabad-based Manam Chocolate has been featured in TIME Magazine’s prestigious ‘World’s Greatest Places 2024’ list. This recognition puts a spotlight on the brand’s innovative approach to showcasing Indian-grown cacao on the global stage.

Founded by Chaitanya Muppala, Manam Chocolate represents a new chapter in a family legacy of confectionery excellence. Muppala’s family owns the renowned Almond House. With Manam, Muppala aims to revolutionize the perception of Indian chocolate, challenging the dominance of Swiss and Belgian varieties.

“We have an origin story here,” Muppala told to TIME’s reporter, emphasizing the unique narrative behind Indian cacao. Manam’s commitment to this story is evident in their close collaboration with farmers and fermenters in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, ensuring a farm-to-bar experience that’s truly Indian.

The brand’s dedication to quality and innovation has not gone unnoticed. In less than a year since its inception, Manam has garnered awards from the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting and the U.K.’s Academy of Chocolate.

Customers to Manam’s chocolate factory in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills are treated to a interesting experience . The space showcases an array of beautifully packaged chocolate bars featuring unique flavors like chai biscuit and pistachio fudge. Complementing these are curry leaf shortbread biscuits, almond praline clusters, freshly baked croissants, toasted coconut macarons, and chakkarakeli banana soft serve.

The ground floor houses an airy, glass-walled atrium cafe where customers can enjoy a variety of sweet and savory offerings. At the heart of this space stands a cacao tree, symbolizing the essence of Manam’s mission.

What sets Manam apart is its commitment to transparency and connection to its sources. “Each bar has the name of the farmer on it,” Muppala proudly states. “I know which tree this cacao comes from, I know the farmer, I’ve had lunch with him.”

This recognition by TIME Magazine not only celebrates Manam’s achievements but also shines a light on the potential of Indian cacao and craft chocolate on the world stage. As Manam continues to grow and innovate, it’s clear that the future of Indian chocolate is looking brighter and sweeter than ever.

-Sanyogita

Next Ponnam targets Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Previous Allari Naresh’s next starts with Pooja Ceremony
else

TRENDING

image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma
image
Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s Political Film on Cards?

Latest

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Most Read

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge

Related Articles

Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash