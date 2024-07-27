Raj Tarun gets Trolled Badly

Raj Tarun has been in news frequently in the recent months for wrong reasons. All his recent outings are declared as debacles and his personal life is now in trouble. His tiff with his girlfriend Lavanya is even impacting his career badly. His recent film Purushothamudu released on Friday and the response for the film has been poor. Raj Tarun skipped the promotional events of the film and many are not aware about the film’s release. Raj Tarun is now being trolled across the social media for the new tag he added in the film.

Raj Tarun is named Jovial Star during the title cards of the film and social media has witnessed a number of trolls on the actor. With the actor delivering underwhelming and poor content, netizens are questioning how he added the tag of Jovial Star. Raj Tarun also completed one more film titled Tiragabadara Saami and this long delayed film is hitting the screens next friday. Two films of the actor are releasing in a gap of a week. Mannara Chopra is the leading lady in this long delayed film directed by Ravikumar Chowdary.