Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Raj Tarun gets Trolled Badly

Published on July 27, 2024

Raj Tarun has been in news frequently in the recent months for wrong reasons. All his recent outings are declared as debacles and his personal life is now in trouble. His tiff with his girlfriend Lavanya is even impacting his career badly. His recent film Purushothamudu released on Friday and the response for the film has been poor. Raj Tarun skipped the promotional events of the film and many are not aware about the film’s release. Raj Tarun is now being trolled across the social media for the new tag he added in the film.

Also Read : One more shocking twist in Raj Tarun’s Case
Raj Tarun is named Jovial Star during the title cards of the film and social media has witnessed a number of trolls on the actor. With the actor delivering underwhelming and poor content, netizens are questioning how he added the tag of Jovial Star. Raj Tarun also completed one more film titled Tiragabadara Saami and this long delayed film is hitting the screens next friday. Two films of the actor are releasing in a gap of a week. Mannara Chopra is the leading lady in this long delayed film directed by Ravikumar Chowdary.

Next Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor add fuel to Breakup Speculations Previous Debased statement from Harish Rao in Assembly
