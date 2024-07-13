One more shocking twist in Raj Tarun’s Case

Spread the love

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun is in neck deep trouble after his alleged wife Lavanya filed a case against him. After she submitted all the proofs, the Narsingi cops registered a complaint against Raj Tarun and he was booked under various sections. When the case is under investigation, it took a new turn last night. Lavanya dailed 112 and informed that she is committing suicide. The cops rushed to her residence and promised her to do justice in Raj Tarun’s issue. She was also given counselling after the attempt.

She said that Raj Tarun, his parents and Malvi Malhotra are the reason for taking such steps. Raj Tarun and Lavanya were in a relationship for a long time after which they got married. Raj Tarun is currently dating Malvi Malhotra and this did not go well with Lavanya. Raj Tarun alleged that Lavanya is addicted to drugs and he has no relationship with her. Raj Tarun’s professional career too is in danger after he delivered a series of flops. His personal issue will not impact his career badly as he is in legal troubles.