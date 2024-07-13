x
Home > Movie News

One more shocking twist in Raj Tarun’s Case

Published on July 13, 2024 by

One more shocking twist in Raj Tarun’s Case

Tollywood actor Raj Tarun is in neck deep trouble after his alleged wife Lavanya filed a case against him. After she submitted all the proofs, the Narsingi cops registered a complaint against Raj Tarun and he was booked under various sections. When the case is under investigation, it took a new turn last night. Lavanya dailed 112 and informed that she is committing suicide. The cops rushed to her residence and promised her to do justice in Raj Tarun’s issue. She was also given counselling after the attempt.

She said that Raj Tarun, his parents and Malvi Malhotra are the reason for taking such steps. Raj Tarun and Lavanya were in a relationship for a long time after which they got married. Raj Tarun is currently dating Malvi Malhotra and this did not go well with Lavanya. Raj Tarun alleged that Lavanya is addicted to drugs and he has no relationship with her. Raj Tarun’s professional career too is in danger after he delivered a series of flops. His personal issue will not impact his career badly as he is in legal troubles.

Next A Union of Titans: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wed in Opulent Ceremony Previous Mahesh Babu and Akhil stun in New Looks
