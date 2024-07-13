x
Mahesh Babu and Akhil stun in New Looks

For the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, several Tollywood celebrities were invited and they flew to Mumbai for the big wedding. Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni and others were present for the wedding. Mahesh Babu is preparing himself for Rajamouli’s film and the actor was one of the major attractions of the evening. Mahesh Babu wore a new look with long hair which he never sported in the past. He wore a black suit and presented himself in style.

Akhil Akkineni looked super stylish with long hair and a thick beard. The actor too came in a black outfit for the wedding. Akhil hasn’t announced his next film after the debacle of Agent. He is lining up two new projects and the shoots will commence this year. An official announcement about his next film will be made soon.

