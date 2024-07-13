x
Did Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai make it official about their Differences?

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place last night in Mumbai and it is a grand affair. The entire Bollywood along with several celebrities and businessmen attended the big fat wedding of the Ambanis. The entire Bachchan family was present. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh’s daughter Swetha Nanda along with her husband Nikhil Nanda and kids Navya, Agasthya posed for the clicks. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya did not join the Bachchans but they posed for a click separately. There are rumors that all is not well between Abhishek and Aishwarya.

This makes it clear that there are differences between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Fans are worried why Abhishek and Aishwarya did not pose for a picture together when they are present together. Whatever the family issues might be, they should call Aishwarya and Aaradhya to stay with them during the wedding. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been away from films from a long time. Abhishek Bachchan has a couple of films lined up.

