Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor add fuel to Breakup Speculations

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s alleged split was made apparent when they consciously avoided each other at a recent fashion event. A video was posted online in which the duo, who have faced breakup rumors, were spotted seated apart. The clip displayed Malaika and Arjun maintaining distance, a drastic change from their usual closeness in public. At one instance, Malaika passed by Arjun while he was taking a picture with a fan. Arjun placed his hand behind her protectively, but she didn’t acknowledge him and walked past him without looking back, confirming the breakup reports. The video has fueled speculations amongst fans regarding their relationship status. Many view the lack of interaction and distance as clear indications of a split.

Whether they departed together or had any interaction at the event remains unknown. One user commented, “This appears to be the end of their relationship.” Another added, “This signals a breakup”. Another person commented, “They are dealing with many challenges currently. Let’s show compassion by avoiding criticism and unnecessary scrutiny, allowing them some peace”. Malaika worried her followers recently by missing Arjun’s birthday event and she even did not wish him through social media.