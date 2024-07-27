x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor add fuel to Breakup Speculations

Published on July 27, 2024 by

One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush's Kubera
image
Donald Trump's Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor add fuel to Breakup Speculations

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor add fuel to Breakup Speculations

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s alleged split was made apparent when they consciously avoided each other at a recent fashion event. A video was posted online in which the duo, who have faced breakup rumors, were spotted seated apart. The clip displayed Malaika and Arjun maintaining distance, a drastic change from their usual closeness in public. At one instance, Malaika passed by Arjun while he was taking a picture with a fan. Arjun placed his hand behind her protectively, but she didn’t acknowledge him and walked past him without looking back, confirming the breakup reports. The video has fueled speculations amongst fans regarding their relationship status. Many view the lack of interaction and distance as clear indications of a split.

Also Read : Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parting ways?

Whether they departed together or had any interaction at the event remains unknown. One user commented, “This appears to be the end of their relationship.” Another added, “This signals a breakup”. Another person commented, “They are dealing with many challenges currently. Let’s show compassion by avoiding criticism and unnecessary scrutiny, allowing them some peace”. Malaika worried her followers recently by missing Arjun’s birthday event and she even did not wish him through social media.

Next Vishal’s strong reply for Tamil Producers Previous Raj Tarun gets Trolled Badly
Shooting updates of Dhanush's Kubera
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma
image
Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram's Political Film on Cards?

One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush's Kubera
image
Donald Trump's Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Donald Trump's Diwali Pledge

