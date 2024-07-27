Vishal’s strong reply for Tamil Producers

Vishal, a popular Tamil actor with a strong fan base in Telugu states, is now facing accusations of financial misconduct during his term as the head of the Tamil Film Producers Council. According to the council, an analysis of the finances revealed that around Rs 12 crores were mishandled, with Rs 7.5 crores taken from the council’s bank accounts and Rs 5 crores from the income and expenses from 2017-2019. Despite repeated requests for repayment, Vishal has not addressed the issue as per the official statement from the Tamil Film Producers Council.

Also Read : Vishal clarifies on his Political Entry

“Don’t u know that it is a collective decision which includes the person in your team,“Mr kathiresan” and the funds were used for the welfare works of the old/struggling members of the producers council that includes providing education, medical insurance and basic welfare during the festivals which benefited the council members and their families. Do your jobs rightly and there is so much to work for the industry. Double taxation, theater maintenance charges and so many things are there that need to be solved. Vishal will always continue to do films. Try and stop me, all u so called producers who haven’t and will never produce films. Think progressively” posted Vishal on his offical page.