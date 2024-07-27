x
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Home > Movie News

Biggest twist in Kiran Abbavaram’s KA

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram is aiming a perfect comeback with KA and the film is slated for release soon. The final schedule of the shoot is happening currently and the teaser caught everyone’s attention. Kiran Abbavaram essays the role of a postman and KA is a film based on time travel. The film has an interesting twist in KA and the film is also an unofficial remake of a Hollywood film as per the update. Kiran Abbavaram unfolds the other side of him during the climax portions and this comes as a huge surprise for the audience for sure. The post-production work of the film is happening currently. Sujeeth and Sandeep are the directors of KA and the film is produced by Chintha Gopala Krishna Reddy and Kiran Abbavaram. Sam CS is the music composer. The makers will announce the release date of the film very soon.

Next Why should anyone support you, Sharmila asks Jagan Previous Vishal’s strong reply for Tamil Producers
