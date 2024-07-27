Biggest twist in Kiran Abbavaram’s KA

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram is aiming a perfect comeback with KA and the film is slated for release soon. The final schedule of the shoot is happening currently and the teaser caught everyone’s attention. Kiran Abbavaram essays the role of a postman and KA is a film based on time travel. The film has an interesting twist in KA and the film is also an unofficial remake of a Hollywood film as per the update. Kiran Abbavaram unfolds the other side of him during the climax portions and this comes as a huge surprise for the audience for sure. The post-production work of the film is happening currently. Sujeeth and Sandeep are the directors of KA and the film is produced by Chintha Gopala Krishna Reddy and Kiran Abbavaram. Sam CS is the music composer. The makers will announce the release date of the film very soon.