Why should anyone support you, Sharmila asks Jagan

AP Congress president Y S Sharmila on Saturday questioned YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that why anyone should support him now. She was referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dharna in Delhi.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to give political touch to individual rivalries in Andhra Pradesh. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was now trying to get political mileage after his humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections. His protest in Delhi was to get some political support. She posted in the social media questioning Jagan Mohan Reddy for his political talk.

She wondered how Jagan Mohan Reddy is now talking about Manipur incidents. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not talk a word about Manipur when he was the chief minister of the state. She questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy for his Manipur talk after losing power.

She wanted to know whether Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported the Congress in its fight against Manipur. She said that the Congress leaders have been holding protests across the country against the Manipur atrocities on Christian families by the BJP leaders. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy never extended support to the Congress. That was the reason why the Congress did not support his agitation in Delhi, she asserted.

She said that the Congress had realized that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dharna in Jantar Mantar has no benefit to the state. It was for his own political mileage, she said. That was the reason why the Congress did not visit his protest camp on July 24, she said.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported BJP in the no confidence motion. She further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had backed the communal BJP, which was opposed by Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had gone for the elections with Siddham slogan and wondered why he is now looking for support from outsiders.