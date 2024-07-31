x
CM Revanth Reddy gets emotional about Sabitakka's betrayal

Published on July 31, 2024 by

CM Revanth Reddy gets emotional about Sabitakka’s betrayal

CM Revanth Reddy gets emotional about Sabitakka's betrayal

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy got emotional over how BRS MLA and former Minister Sabita Indra betrayed him. Speaking in Assembly on Wednesday, CM Revanth explained how Sabita Indra Reddy betrayed him during 2019 General Elections when he contested from Malkajgiri Loksabha constituency.

“When I lost in Kodangal, I was ordered by party High Command to contest from Malakajgiri Loksabha constituency. After deciding to contest, I went to Sabitakka’s home and requested her support. She assured me of her support,” said Revanth Reddy giving a background of what had transpired between both of them.

Also Read : Revanth Reddy vs KTR: War of Words

“But after giving assurance to me, Sabitakka, whom I have always considered as my own sister, betrayed me and joined then ruling BRS. She did that just for Minister post. She has cheated me, who was like her own brother, for the sake of Minister’s post,” explained a visibily emotional Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy was once very close to Sabita Indra Reddy and shared a good relationship with her. Both had a brother-sister bonding between them. Revanth respected and liked Sabita Indra Reddy so much that, during Congress rule in undivded AP between 2004 and 14, though he criticized many Congress leaders including late YSR, he never uttered any word against Sabita Indra Reddy, who was a Minister at that time.

But after Sabita Indra Reddy defected to BRS, after being elected from Congress in 2018 Assembly polls, relationship soured between both.

It appears Revanth Reddy is severely hurt because of Sabita Indra Reddy’s defection, as he seems to have considered his relationship with her as more of a personal bond than a political one.

Dnr

