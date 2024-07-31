x
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Cleared in Defamation Case

In a recent development, a single bench judge has directed the dismissal of a criminal case against Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan. The case, filed on July 9th, 2023, during the YSRCP regime, stemmed from alleged defamatory statements made by Kalyan against AP Volunteers.

The Andhra Pradesh government had initially filed a complaint in Guntur, booking criminal cases under IPC sections 499 and 500 against Kalyan. The charges were based on his allegations that some Volunteers were involved in the disappearance of girls in the state and other illegal activities.

In response, the Deputy Chief Minister filed a quash petition. The judge’s decision to strike off the criminal case marks a significant turn in the ongoing political tensions in the state.

Also Read : Jagan Govt filed 17 cases against me, 7 cases against Pawan, says Naidu

This case is just one among many that were filed against TDP and Janasena leaders during the YSRCP government’s tenure. Even prominent figures like Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan faced legal challenges.

Following the change in government in June 2024, the new TDP administration has begun the process of removing what they consider to be petty cases. For other cases, legal proceedings continue to unfold.

This ruling provides a measure of relief for Pawan Kalyan and his supporters, potentially signaling a shift in the political and legal landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita

Next CM Revanth Reddy gets emotional about Sabitakka's betrayal Previous Pulivendula MLA Jagan Seeks LoP Status: High Court Issued Notices
