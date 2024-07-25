Jagan Govt filed 17 cases against me, 7 cases against Pawan, says Naidu

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had filed 17 cases against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and 7 cases against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He spoke in the Assembly on Thursday after tabling a white paper on law and order in the last five years.

He said that he would review the political cases filed in the last five years. He would also initiate action against the officers who file such cases. He said he would take action against those who create law and order problems in the state. He requested the NDA MLAs and NDA party members not to break law and order in the state.

He further said that his government would create a separate body to keep an eye on the social media posts against the women. He said he would not tolerate any post that would lower the image of women in the state. He said that he would take action against the NDA members too if they posted anything against women.

He said that people in the state have suffered heavily during the YSR Congress rule in the last five years. The YSR Congress leaders across the state have taken law and order into their hands and attacked people. They took the support of some police officers and continued attacks on the people and political leaders in the state, he said.

The previous government launched vendetta politics, Chandrababu Naidu said. He said that the government had filed 17 cases against him and 7 cases against Pawan Kalyan. They tried to suppress the opposition leaders, he said. They also filed over 600 cases against J C Prabhakar Reddy during the last five years, he said.

SC, ST Cases were filed against the present home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu, the chief minister said. The present MLA and former MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju was taken into custody and tortured in the police lock up, he said. He said that the previous government had tried to stop every leader from being in the public and filed cases against them. However, people have sent them to the Assembly, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP government had tried its best to stop factionist politics in Rayalaseema region. The TDP would never allow law and order to be taken for a ride, he said.