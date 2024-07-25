x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Navina Bole’s Silver Shine
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan Govt filed 17 cases against me, 7 cases against Pawan, says Naidu

Published on July 25, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role
image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Jagan Govt filed 17 cases against me, 7 cases against Pawan, says Naidu

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had filed 17 cases against chandrababu and pawan

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government had filed 17 cases against former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and 7 cases against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He spoke in the Assembly on Thursday after tabling a white paper on law and order in the last five years.

He said that he would review the political cases filed in the last five years. He would also initiate action against the officers who file such cases. He said he would take action against those who create law and order problems in the state. He requested the NDA MLAs and NDA party members not to break law and order in the state.

He further said that his government would create a separate body to keep an eye on the social media posts against the women. He said he would not tolerate any post that would lower the image of women in the state. He said that he would take action against the NDA members too if they posted anything against women.

Also Read : CM Chandrababu Naidu exposes YS Jagan’s liquor loot through White Paper on Excise Policy

He said that people in the state have suffered heavily during the YSR Congress rule in the last five years. The YSR Congress leaders across the state have taken law and order into their hands and attacked people. They took the support of some police officers and continued attacks on the people and political leaders in the state, he said.

The previous government launched vendetta politics, Chandrababu Naidu said. He said that the government had filed 17 cases against him and 7 cases against Pawan Kalyan. They tried to suppress the opposition leaders, he said. They also filed over 600 cases against J C Prabhakar Reddy during the last five years, he said.

SC, ST Cases were filed against the present home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu, the chief minister said. The present MLA and former MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju was taken into custody and tortured in the police lock up, he said. He said that the previous government had tried to stop every leader from being in the public and filed cases against them. However, people have sent them to the Assembly, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP government had tried its best to stop factionist politics in Rayalaseema region. The TDP would never allow law and order to be taken for a ride, he said.

Next Jagan’s friend, Vasudeva Reddy is missing Previous One more Exclusive update from Prabhas’ Fauji
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Interesting twist in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Ravi Teja to bring MASS JATHARA to theatres on May 9th
image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role
image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment
image
Four teasers for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Most Read

image
Rahul Gandhi expected to launch Caste Census in Telangana
image
Viveka Murder Case: CBI Reveals Umashankar Reddy’s Mastermind Role
image
Nara Lokesh Seeks Amazon Data Center Investment

Related Articles

Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot Navina Bole’s Silver Shine Larissa Bonesi’s Slays In Style Sophie Choudry’s Festive Vibes Saiee Manjrekar’s Glow In Maroon Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White