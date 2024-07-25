Jagan’s friend, Vasudeva Reddy is missing

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s friend and former managing director of the AP State Beverages Corporation, D Vasudeva Reddy is missing from the state for the last one-and-a-half months. He is accused in the liquor scam that was unearthed by the present NDA government led by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The AP CID had registered a case against him on charges of taking some important files from the beverages corporation office in Vijayawada. The CID also alleged that he had destroyed some evidence in the corporation to prove the scam. He went missing on June 7 when the CID conducted searches in his house in Hyderabad.

The CID officials have issued a look out notice on Vasudeva Reddy to prevent him from going to foreign countries. The CID is on a search for Vasudeva Reddy. While in hiding, Vasudeva Reddy filed a quash petition in the Andhra Pradesh high court.

It was alleged that Vasudeva Reddy had helped the ruling YSR Congress leaders to loot the state in liquor purchase, manufacture, supply and retail sales in the last five years. Vasudeva Reddy had tried to destroy all the evidence after the YSR Congress party lost the 2024 general elections to the state Assembly.

He colluded with the ruling YSR Congress party leaders across the state and helped the beverages corporation to support these leaders in the liquor sales and manufacture. He also supported them in liquor procurement by the corporation. He took every decision that helped the ruling party leaders in those days, it was alleged.

The Election Commission had removed him from the managing director post on April 16, 2024. The Election Commission had asked him to report to the General Administration Department. An IRTS officer, Vasudeva Reddy did not report to the General Administration Department. He also left the state headquarters without permission. He should have been suspended for these acts of violation. However, the state government is yet to take a call on his services.