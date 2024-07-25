Not in Delhi, hold protest in Amaravati, Anita tells Jagan

AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, on Thursday criticized the YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for holding a protest in Delhi. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading false news in the country to damage the image of Andhra Pradesh.

Anitha spoke in the Assembly on the day. She said that the YSR Congress has continued the violence for the past five years. Even after the general elections to the state Assembly, several TDP leaders were attacked in the state by the YSR Congress leaders, she alleged. She said that the home ministry had the information about the political excesses of the YSR Congress leaders.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had alleged that 36 YSR Congress workers were killed in the state after the elections. She wanted Jagan Mohan Reddy to give the names to the state government. She asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to give all the 36 names to the Assembly to verify.

She wondered what he would get if he spoke about the violence in the state in Delhi. She sought to advise Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the Assembly and give the names. She said that the government is ready to investigate the incidents and expose them in the Assembly. She further said that the Assembly would take up discussion on the atrocities against the YSR Congress leaders.

The Home Minister alleged that his campaign in Delhi was to scare the investors coming to Andhra Pradesh. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy does not want the investors to come to the state. He drew them away from the state in the last five years and wants the same situation to be continued even now.

She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s protest in Delhi was to lower the image of the state. He is conspiring to prevent the investments from coming to the state. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to spread the message of law and order failure in the state and thus create a fear among the investors.

The Home Minister requested Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the assembly and give her the list of the names of those 36 YSR Congress leaders who were killed in the state by the TDP leaders. She said she would constitute a committee to investigate the allegation. As the home minister of the state, she said she is ready for the verification of the facts.