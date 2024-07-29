x
Samantha to make Big Announcements

Published on July 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Samantha to make Big Announcements

Samantha has taken a long break from films as she was suffering with health-related issues. Her career is at the peaks and her fans are eagerly waiting for Samantha’s next big film. The actress has recently joined the sets of ‘Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom’ which started rolling recently in Mumbai. Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve is the director and Raj, DK are producing the web series in association with Netflix. Samantha has also finalized two scripts that will be made in all the Indian languages. The actress will co-produce these films along with interesting collaborations. Samantha will announce these three projects officially soon.

Read Also : Samantha’s Rakht Brahmand

Though she joined the sets of Rakt Brahmand, Netflix hasn’t announced the details of the cast and this is the reason why Samantha kept calm. To cheer up her fans, Samantha will announce her lineup of films that will keep her busy for the next couple of years. Samantha is also earning big through endorsements and social media promotions. The actress gained a pan-Indian image after The Family Man: Season 2 and Samantha is demanding big remuneration for all her upcoming projects.

