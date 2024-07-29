Updated Release Chart of Tollywood in 2024

The second half of 2024 is packed with several releases. Most of the Tollywood biggies announced the release dates while some others are yet to lock and announce the dates. August, September and October is packed with releases while November is yet to be filled. Several Tamil biggies like Vettaiyan, Kanguva, Vidaa Muyarchi are releasing in the second half of the year. Devara, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Game Changer are the Tollywood biggies releasing this year. Here is the updated release chart of the year:

August:

1st: Shivam Bhaje.

2nd: Buddy, Average Student Nani, Tiragabadara Saami and Usha Parinayam.

9th: Committee Kurrollu

15th: Mr Bachchan, Double ISmart, Aay, 35, Thangalaan, Stree 2, Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein.

23rd: Gaayam.

29th: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

September:

5th: GOAT.

6th: Sundarakanda.

7th: Lucky Baskar.

13th: Bachala Malli.

20th: Transformers One.

27th: Devara: Part 1.

October:

4th: Viswam.

10th: Kanguva, Vidaa Muyarchi.

18th: KA

30th: Mechanic Rocky, Vettaiyan.

November:

1st: Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

22nd: Dhadak 2.

Also read : Crucial change in Pushpa 2: The Rule

December:

6th: Pushpa 2: The Rule.

13th: Kannappa.

20th: Game Changer, Thandel, Robinhood.

25th: Sitare Zameen Par.