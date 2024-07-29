x
Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Trailer: Absolute Laughter Riot

Published on July 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Trailer: Absolute Laughter Riot

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is billed to be a winning comedy caper and it has the extremely talented Rao Ramesh in the lead role. As the film is heading for release on the 23rd of August, the trailer for the film has been released by Global Star Ram Charan, giving it a much wider reach right from the start.

Creative director Sukumar’s wife Thabitha is presenting the film and this is her maiden presentation venture which has amplified the goodwill on the film. She must be impressed with what the film has to offer. Impressed with the content, leading production house Mythri Movie Makers are releasing the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is releasing on the 23rd of August.

The trailer establishes the core premise of the film where Rao Ramesh is seen as a next-door uncle who is riddled with middle class hysteric problems. At first, he has to deal with his wife, Indraja who is against his cigarette smoking habit and then he has to settle the love life of his son, played by Ankith Koyya.

To make matters more interesting, there is a hilarious “Banking mishap” involving his account which makes his story more hysteric. This is essentially the plot lookouts dropped in the trailer.

As expected, Rao Ramesh is absolutely in his element as he plays a middle class guy with so much on his head. His hilarious one-liners and funky expressions, paired with the funky situations that he often finds himself in are the mainstays of the trailer.

Director Lakshman Karya has packed the trailer with funky comedy blocks involving the lead cast, making it looks like a proper laughter riot is in the beckoning. Rao Ramesh is the focal point with his on-point comedy timing.

The dialogue “Neeku adrushtam aavaginja antha unte, duradrushtam aakasam antha undi” encapsulates the main lead’s character and this is an indication of what is to come. It should be really fun to see Rao Ramesh in such an action-packed comedic role.

Directed by Lakshman Karya, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations.

