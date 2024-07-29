x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
View all stories
Home > Politics

Peddireddy & Co. under CID scanner

Published on July 29, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nayani Pavani Eliminated
image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview

Peddireddy & Co. under CID scanner

Former YSRCP minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, his son PV Mithun Reddy, and their supporters are under CID scanner.

In a significant development related to the fire incident at the sub-collector’s office in Madanapalle, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has conducted searches at former YSRCP MLA Nawaz Basha’s residence. CID served notices to Nawaz Basha on Sunday morning when the MLA was in Bengaluru. According to police information, Nawaz had returned to Madanapalle by evening and was available for questioning, while officials continued their search of his house.

Police reached Hyderabad in search of PA Shashikant following a complaint about the alleged grabbing of 165 acres of land near Somala Mandal in Chittoor district. Police conducted raids at Shashikant’s house on Sunday with the help of former MLA Kayle Anil Kumar and seized two laptops along with some documents. Police are searching for Shashikant’s whereabouts. Peddireddy’s official PA Tukaram is not available to the police. Police also conducted raids at his residence in Tirupati.

Police have detained several suspects so far, including J Venkata Chalapathi (Vice Chairman of Madanapalle Municipality), YSRCP leader Bob John, and others.

On July 21, the RDO office was set on fire, resulting in the destruction of 2,440 files. Sub-collector office staff and RDOs Murali and Hariprasad are still in police custody, though no formal arrests have been made to date. Officials stated that arrests would only be made after receiving the forensic report.

Sources claim that the office was set on fire to destroy evidence of irregularities related to the regularization of approximately 14,000 acres allegedly involving Peddireddy and his son.

-Sanyogita
Former YSRCP minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, his son PV Mithun Reddy, and their supporters are under CID scanner.

In a significant development related to the fire incident at the sub-collector’s office in Madanapalle, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has conducted searches at former YSRCP MLA Nawaz Basha’s residence. CID served notices to Nawaz Basha on Sunday morning when the MLA was in Bengaluru. According to police information, Nawaz had returned to Madanapalle by evening and was available for questioning, while officials continued their search of his house.

Police reached Hyderabad in search of PA Shashikant following a complaint about the alleged grabbing of 165 acres of land near Somala Mandal in Chittoor district. Police conducted raids at Shashikant’s house on Sunday with the help of former MLA Kayle Anil Kumar and seized two laptops along with some documents. Police are searching for Shashikant’s whereabouts. Peddireddy’s official PA Tukaram is not available to the police. Police also conducted raids at his residence in Tirupati.

Police have detained several suspects so far, including J Venkata Chalapathi (Vice Chairman of Madanapalle Municipality), YSRCP leader Bob John, and others.

On July 21, the RDO office was set on fire, resulting in the destruction of 2,440 files. Sub-collector office staff and RDOs Murali and Hariprasad are still in police custody, though no formal arrests have been made to date. Officials stated that arrests would only be made after receiving the forensic report.

Sources claim that the office was set on fire to destroy evidence of irregularities related to the regularization of approximately 14,000 acres allegedly involving Peddireddy and his son.

-Sanyogita

Next Biggest Gambles of Tollywood Loading Previous Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam Trailer: Absolute Laughter Riot
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nayani Pavani Eliminated
image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love