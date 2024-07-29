Peddireddy & Co. under CID scanner

Former YSRCP minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, his son PV Mithun Reddy, and their supporters are under CID scanner.

In a significant development related to the fire incident at the sub-collector’s office in Madanapalle, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has conducted searches at former YSRCP MLA Nawaz Basha’s residence. CID served notices to Nawaz Basha on Sunday morning when the MLA was in Bengaluru. According to police information, Nawaz had returned to Madanapalle by evening and was available for questioning, while officials continued their search of his house.

Police reached Hyderabad in search of PA Shashikant following a complaint about the alleged grabbing of 165 acres of land near Somala Mandal in Chittoor district. Police conducted raids at Shashikant’s house on Sunday with the help of former MLA Kayle Anil Kumar and seized two laptops along with some documents. Police are searching for Shashikant’s whereabouts. Peddireddy’s official PA Tukaram is not available to the police. Police also conducted raids at his residence in Tirupati.

Police have detained several suspects so far, including J Venkata Chalapathi (Vice Chairman of Madanapalle Municipality), YSRCP leader Bob John, and others.

On July 21, the RDO office was set on fire, resulting in the destruction of 2,440 files. Sub-collector office staff and RDOs Murali and Hariprasad are still in police custody, though no formal arrests have been made to date. Officials stated that arrests would only be made after receiving the forensic report.

Sources claim that the office was set on fire to destroy evidence of irregularities related to the regularization of approximately 14,000 acres allegedly involving Peddireddy and his son.

-Sanyogita

