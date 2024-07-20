x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha’s Rakht Brahmand

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Samantha’s Rakht Brahmand

Samantha's Rakht Brahmand
Spread the love

Top actress Samantha has been on a break and she is in talks for several projects. An official announcement from her side is awaited while there are a lot of ongoing speculations about her upcoming films. Bollywood widely speculated that Samantha is all set to work with Raj and DK again. They worked in the past for The Family Man Season 2 which was a super hit. She also completed filming for Varun Dhawan’s Citadel which is due for release. The latest update says that Samantha’s next Bollywood outing is titled Rakht Brahmand and Raj, DK will bankroll the project in association with Netflix.

Read More : Samantha’s clarification after doctor’s attack through social media

Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Wamiga Gabbi will play the lead roles and Rahi Anil Barve who directed the most critically acclaimed Tumbbad will direct the project. Raj and DK are also traveling with the script from a long time and they will produce Rakht Brahmand. The filming will start in August this year and Rakht Brahmand will premiere on Netflix next year. There are also strong speculations that Samantha is the leading lady in Mammootty’s next Malayalam film to be directed by Gautam Menon.

Next Ram Charan’s project lands in Suriya’s Hands? Previous Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Teaser: High Voltage Stuff
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Diwali treat for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Prabhas joins the shoot of Fauji
image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Most Read

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Related Articles

Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’