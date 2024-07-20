Samantha’s Rakht Brahmand

Spread the love

Top actress Samantha has been on a break and she is in talks for several projects. An official announcement from her side is awaited while there are a lot of ongoing speculations about her upcoming films. Bollywood widely speculated that Samantha is all set to work with Raj and DK again. They worked in the past for The Family Man Season 2 which was a super hit. She also completed filming for Varun Dhawan’s Citadel which is due for release. The latest update says that Samantha’s next Bollywood outing is titled Rakht Brahmand and Raj, DK will bankroll the project in association with Netflix.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Wamiga Gabbi will play the lead roles and Rahi Anil Barve who directed the most critically acclaimed Tumbbad will direct the project. Raj and DK are also traveling with the script from a long time and they will produce Rakht Brahmand. The filming will start in August this year and Rakht Brahmand will premiere on Netflix next year. There are also strong speculations that Samantha is the leading lady in Mammootty’s next Malayalam film to be directed by Gautam Menon.